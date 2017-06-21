Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Kinmen to vote on casinos

A referendum is to be held in Kinmen County on Oct. 28 to allow residents to decide whether to allow casinos to open there, the Kinmen Election Commission said. The referendum was initiated by Tsai Chun-sheng (蔡春生), a member of the Kinmen County Council. Tsai has collected 5,602 valid signatures to back his initiative, surpassing the threshold of 5,178, or 5 percent of the total number of eligible voters, the commission said. The commission is to make a formal announcement tomorrow on the planned referendum. Gambling is not allowed on Taiwan proper, but the legislature passed an amendment to the Offshore Islands Development Act (離島建設條例) in January 2009 allowing outlying islands to establish tourist casinos if residents agree via a referendum.

CRIME

Victim numbers fall

The number of people affected in criminal cases from January to last month was down slightly from the same period a year earlier, with the 18-23 age group the most likely to be victims, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. Police handled 75,513 criminal cases in the first five months, down 2.6 percent year-on-year, or 320.7 per 100,000 people affected, down 9.4 people from a year earlier, the data showed. Major crimes accounted for 57.4 percent of the people affected, or 43,330 people, including burglary, robbery, fraud, assault, violent crimes or extortion, statistics showed. Of those crimes, there were 22,342 burglary and robbery victims, 14,247 fraud victims, 5,633 assault victims, 634 victims of violent crimes and 474 victims of extortion. There were 1,175 people affected in drunk driving incidents during the first five months, down 20.7 percent year-on-year.