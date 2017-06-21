Rockin’ Universiade event to issue call to ‘Never give up’

By Tsai Ya-hua / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism is to host a “Rockin’ Universiade Taipei” concert on July 2 in front of Taipei City Hall, with 1,000 performers trumpeting the Universiade spirit of “Never give up.”

The diplomatic plight the nation faces will not last just a few days, Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏) said, referring to Panama’s switch of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing on Tuesday last week

“To break through the plight, Taiwanese should demonstrate their perseverance and solidarity by singing the Universiade’s theme song, I Am Here, to the international community,” she said.

The lyrics were inspired by the story of 10-year-old Lin Yi (林易), who can hardly walk due to cerebral palsy.

A big lover of music, Lin composed three songs to compete for the Universiade’s theme song contest last year, but his entries were not selected.

Knowing the boy’s situation, some musicians helped him realize his dream.

A-shan (阿山) and A-chi (阿吉), vocalists from bands Quarterback and The Chairman respectively, helped Lin to produce the original song.

“Striving to run forward, I want to prove I can do it here. I am here. I can do better,” the lyrics read.

“With I Am Here to be sung by diverse ethnic groups, the nation can let the world know it stands right here,” Chien said.

Twelve senior musicians, 11 middle-aged performers and 30 teachers, as well as people who have a penchant for rock ’n’ roll are to run the Rockin’ Universiade Taipei.

Performers are to play three songs together: I Am Here, late pop singer Chang Yu-sheng’s (張雨生) As Tall as Sky (和天一樣高) and British band Oasis’ Don’t Look Back in Anger, she said.

More information is available on http://rock.2017.taipei and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1874336522789602.