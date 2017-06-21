Employer asks workers to declare intentions to kill

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer

In an apparent jab at a Supreme Court decision, an employer reportedly posted a notice to workers that they should submit a written report to supervisors 24 hours prior to committing murder, or the company would refuse to compensate victims or their families.

In a ruling on Thursday last week, the court ordered the proprietor and stockholders of Mama Mouth Cafe to pay damages in a civil lawsuit to the families of two customers murdered by cafe manager Hsieh Yi-han (謝依涵).

The court said the cafe is liable for the murders, because Hsieh’s criminal acts were committed while she was at work, and that the owners had not supervised Hsieh properly.

The court ordered cafe owner Lu Ping-hung (呂炳宏), and stockholders Chen Chin-fu (陳進福) and his wife, Chang Tsui-ping (張翠萍), to pay NT$3.68 million (US$121,049) to the families of the victims.

A photograph of the notice was uploaded to several Facebook pages by Internet media firm Expose Commune by a member surnamed Lin (林).

Expose Commune said Lin took the image at his workplace.

The notice read: “In response to the court’s visionary ruling that employers are liable for murders committed by their employees, all employees at this company are notified of the following: If you want to kill someone, please report to your supervisor 24 hours prior to the deed. Also, a resignation form must be filed with the human resources department to begin the process. This company is not liable for any damages if employees fail to follow these procedures.”

The notice asks workers to sign and handprint the document.