Show to promote local food

Staff writer, with CNA

Eighty local food businesses handpicked by the Council of Agriculture are to showcase award-winning products and uniquely Taiwanese foods at the Taiwan Pavilion of the Taipei International Food Show from today to Saturday, the council said.

The pavilion is themed “Good Food in Taiwan,” the council said in a statement on Monday, inviting domestic and foreign buyers and consumers to enjoy high-quality Taiwanese agricultural products.

The pavilion is to have three main exhibition zones displaying the “Top 10 Innovative Products” of the year — which were selected according to the council’s Taiwan Good Agriculture (TGA) program — and items considered uniquely Taiwanese.

The council said it hopes to use the displays to introduce “fresh, healthy and delicious agricultural food products from Taiwan” to a global audience.

This is the third year agricultural authorities have selected the 10 best locally made food products based on innovative processes, the council said.

Experts from domestic food industries were invited to choose the top 10 products based on criteria relating to production process, safety management, innovative techniques, real commercial value, package design and export potential, it said.

This year’s winners include gluten-free rice cookies; mullet roe; tea eggs; porridge with red beans and black rice; and red bean soup.

“Although these are all traditional food products, they wowed the judges with modern innovative processing techniques and packaging,” the council said.

The council said that the TGA program was initiated to help local businesses give their brands a makeover and renew package design as part of efforts to enhance the international image and competitiveness of local agricultural products.

The pavilion is to showcase 10 brands developed under the TGA program, the council said.

For the most part, these young entrepreneurs are under 35, including one who inherited a 150-year-old rice noodle business, but they have made traditional food products commercially successful with high added value, the council said.

It expressed hope that visitors to the TGA display would be impressed by the ambition of these young Taiwanese and their efforts to make inroads into the international market.

The exhibition is to showcase fresh fruit and vegetables; processed fruit and vegetable products; rice and other grains; and processed grain products, as well as aquatic and meat products.