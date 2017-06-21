Prosecutors seeking death penalty for model’s killing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday announced it is seeking the death penalty for Cheng Yu (程宇), 23, who was charged with the rape and strangulation of a female model, surnamed Chen (陳), at a building in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) in March.

Prosecutors completed nearly four months of investigations before arriving at yesterday’s indictment.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Liang Ssu-hui (梁思惠), Cheng’s girlfriend at the time.

Cheng had claimed that Liang took part in the crime.

Cheng was also charged with forgery and fraud as well as one one count of theft and one count of robbery.

Prosecutors allege he made purchases with her credit cards and used her mobile phone in an attempt to make it appear that Chen was still alive.

Cheng has previous convictions for sexual assault, fraud, forcible confinement and causing bodily harm, prosecutors said.

“Based on his criminal record, it has been determined that jail time has not had the desired effect of rehabilitation, and that Cheng has a low possibility of ever being rehabilitated. Cheng should be removed from society. Therefore we request the most severe penalty available for this crime,” the office’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chen Hsi-chu (陳錫柱) said.

Prosecutors said the murder was premeditated, adding that Cheng used the pretext of a commercial photography shoot and promised the victim payment to lure her to the building.

“Cheng raped the victim and killed her for his own sexual gratification then seized the victim’s possessions,” prosecutors said.

“After killing the victim, Cheng tried to cover up the crime by falsely accusing Liang of involvement, which misled the police and the judiciary in the course of the investigation,” prosecutors said.