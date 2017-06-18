Taiwan No. 1 on Open Data index for a second year

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has maintained its top spot in the Global Open Data Index for a second consecutive year, according to the latest index released by Open Knowledge International on Thursday.

The annual index measures how open governments are in providing key information. Taiwan was ranked first among 94 nations and areas this year, followed by Australia and France.

They were followed by the UK in fourth and Norway in fifth, with Finland, Canada, New Zealand, Brazil and Northern Ireland rounding out the top 10.

The next-highest-ranked nations in Asia were Japan at 16th, Singapore at 18th and Hong Kong at 24th. China was not included in the survey.

Taiwan was one of only two countries to achieve 100 percent openness in at least half of the 15 categories of government information that make up the survey.

It had a perfect score in 12 of the 15 categories, compared with eight out of 15 for Australia.

The only categories in which government data were found to not be completely open were water quality (85 percent), national laws (65 percent) and government spending (0 percent).

The National Development Council, the top economic planning agency in the nation, said Taiwan’s strong performance in the index represented global recognition of central and local government efforts to promote open data.

The council said that more than 27,000 data entries are available to the public through various government platforms, with information related to air quality, election results, government budgets and real-estate transactions offering the most valuable and innovative applications.

The council pledged that the government would continue its efforts to provide accurate and up-to-date public information and said it is also working with the private sector to ensure that the information compiled is informative, as well as practical.