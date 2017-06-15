Marshall Islands medical mission touted as success

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has shown the world its soft power by making every effort to aid its diplomatic allies, as evidenced by the success of the nation’s medical mission to the Marshall Islands, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Chang (章文樑) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of a book about a medical team from Taipei Medical University’s Shuang Ho Hospital to the Pacific Island nation, Chang said Taiwan would continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Marshall Islands to help improve medical care there.

Chang touted Taiwan’s achievements in providing medical care and resources to its diplomatic allies saying that Taiwan’s medical and healthcare teams have shown the world the nation’s soft power and have contributed to the safety of global healthcare through this form of pragmatic diplomacy.

According to Chang, the hospital’s performance was highly acclaimed by major political figures in the Marshall Islands when Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) visited the country in April.

During the trip, Lee also witnessed the team members’ dedication and how they established friendships with local residents and gained their respect and gratitude, Chang said.

At the book launch, Marshall ese Minister of Health Kalani Kaneko expressed thanks for Taiwan’s medical assistance and supplies via a video link.

Anjanette Kattil, deputy chief of mission at the Marshall Islands’ embassy in Taipei, gave a speech expressing gratitude for the help extended by Taiwan’s teams.

The Marshall Islands is one of the Republic of China’s most staunch allies and because of the Pacific Island’s limited medical resources, Shuang Ho Hospital has since last year dispatched medical staff there for six months per year on rotation, hospital officials said.