Farglory Group is ‘wrong,’ ‘mean,’ Taipei mayor says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

“You cannot do something wrong, and still be mean and brag about it,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday, in response to a statement by Farglory Group that said he had slandered the company by hinting that it had illegally constructed residential properties in an industrial district of the city.

Ko made the remarks in response to requests for comment on the statement released on Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, Ko in a televised interview on Friday last week answered a question about dealing with the Taipei Dome project by hinting that Farglory built residential properties in industrial zones in the city’s Neihu District (內湖).

The statement said that none of Farglory’s 56 factory and office buildings in Neihu Technology Park are residential properties, adding that it has never built housing in an industrial district.

Ko maliciously slandered the company in an effort to discredit it, the statement said, calling on the mayor to publicly apologize.

The statement said that if Ko does not issue a public apology within three days, Farglory would take legal action.

The Taipei Department of Urban Development later on Monday issued a statement rebutting Farglory’s claims, saying that one of its residential community development projects had twice received fines for illegal construction in an industrial zone and illegal modification of construction plans.

A total of 25 illegal split-level apartments were found in office buildings built by Farglory Group chairman Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄) in Neihu Technology Park, the department added.

“You say you did not build any residential apartments in Neihu Technology Park, but did you not build residential housing in Neihu’s business area as well as split-level housing?” Ko said.

“I mean, Taiwanese society can differentiate between right and wrong, so you cannot just do something wrong and still be mean and brag about it,” he said, adding that Farglory’s attitude was “really terrible.”