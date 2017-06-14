Taipei mayor sets six-year preschools goal

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday set a goal of all the city’s 139 public elementary schools having an affiliated preschool within six years, to solve the long-term problem of insufficient public preschools in the capital.

The Taipei Department of Education said it has allocated approximately NT$540 million (US$17.9 million) to expand childcare services for children aged up to six years old.

It also announced a new childcare and education campus policy, with the goal of setting up public childcare centers at elementary schools.

Classes are to be provided for children under two years old, classes for two-year-old children, three to five-year-olds and elementary-school classes for six to 12-year-olds, the department said, adding that nine schools have implemented the new system.

Visiting Wenshan District’s (文山) Xinghua Elementary School yesterday morning, Ko said several Taipei city councilors have mentioned residents complaining that their child could not be enrolled into a public preschool, places at which are decided by a lottery, and the problem seems to be serious.

“Because of the reduced birth rate, the numbers of elementary-school students has been reduced by about one-third and there are spare classrooms, but every time we ask schools to release the spare classrooms, the schools always have lots of reasons not to ... so we have decided not to propose merging schools at the moment,” Ko said.

The city government would push forward a policy of allowing all children aged up to 12 to be taken care of and educated in their communities by integrating daycare, preschool and elementary-school facilities, and making efficient use of campuses.

“I think it will take six years, six years is a conservative estimate,” Ko said when asked about when he expects the policy to be implemented at all elementary schools in the city. “We will prioritize this as an important issue to be dealt with.”