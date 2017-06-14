PANAMA SWITCHES SIDES: Academics lament loss of Panama

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Academics yesterday voiced concerns that Panama’s switch of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing might not be an isolated case.

National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development professor Jou Jyh-bang (周治邦) said “it is a big loss for Taiwan” after Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced that Panama was establishing diplomatic ties with China.

Panama was an important diplomatic ally because of its strategic position and the Panama Canal, the world’s busiest transportation route, Jou said.

“The severance of ties between Taiwan and Panama was because of a stagnation in cross-strait relations since the new government came to power last year,” Jou said, referring to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who took office on May last year.

Panama’s decision has left Taiwan with only 20 diplomatic allies, Jou said, adding that Taiwan’s diplomatic ties are mostly based on strategic investment and helping allies develop agricultural and healthcare systems.

Taiwanese businesspeople are also encouraged to invest in allied nations, but after the cutting of ties Taiwanese businesspeople in Panama are now like orphans without protection, he said.

National Chengchi University assistant professor Chen Chih-chieh (陳至潔) said it was “not surprising” that Panama established ties with China, adding that diplomacy is closely related to trade and, in continuing to invest in Panama, China had gained the upper hand.

The severance of ties with two influential nations in Central America — Costa Rica in 2007 and now Panama — underscores that Taiwan’s diplomatic foundation has been hollowed out, Chen said.

National University of Kaohsiung professor Liao I-ming (廖義銘) said Taiwan has ties linked to “checkbook diplomacy” with most of its allies, except for The Vatican.

However, based on Taiwan’s economic strength, it can no longer offer its allies a large amount of financial support, he said.

Taiwan now has 20 diplomatic allies, 11 of which are in Latin America and the Caribbean.

National Taiwan Normal University Graduation Institute of Political Science professor Fan Shih-ping (范世平) said Panama’s switch of diplomatic recognition is a sign that cross-strait relations are likely to enter a rough-and-tumble period.

Cross-strait relations are heading toward another frigid stand-off period, Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology professor Yan Jiann-fa (顏建發) said.

The Tsai government must explain the possible ramifications of deteriorating cross-strait relations, National Chengchi University’s Institute of International Relations research fellow Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生) said.

The government must also consider what kind of national consensus should be aimed for under such circumstances, he added.

The government should be aware of the potential domino effect that the Panama-China relations could bring, Prague-based EU-China Economics and Politics think tank director Cheng Yu-chin (鄭宇欽) said.

Taiwan must change is diplomatic strategy, he said, adding that by attempting to make allies feel that relations with Taiwan provide mutual prosperity, the nation might be able to prevent losing more allies.