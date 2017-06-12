Uterine leiomyoma should be removed immediately: doctor

BY Jake Chung / Staff writer

People with uterine leiomyoma should have the tumor removed immediately, as it might cause severe anemia or pollakiuria, depending on the tumor’s size, a doctor said.

Gynecologist Liu Hui-hsuan (劉蕙瑄) cited a case in which a 16-year-old patient had severe pollakiuria to the point that she went to the restroom every hour and had heavy menstrual bleeding.

A 20cm tumor was found in her uterus and was surgically removed, Liu said.

Uterine leiomyoma is often seen in women over the age of 35, Liu said, adding that in most cases the tumors are between 4cm and 5cm, and do not affect the health of the individual.

If a tumor grows larger than 7cm, it could pressure internal organs — most commonly the bladder, causing pollakiuria, or the endometrium, causing anemia — she said.

A laparotomy is performed if there are multiple tumors or if the tumor is near vital organs, while a laparoscopic surgery is performed if there is only one tumor in an apparent location, Liu said.

Larger tumors should be operated on using the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which ensures faster healing, as it is a minimally invasive method that causes less blood loss during surgery, Liu said.

Uterine leiomyoma is frequently seen in women and is closely related to the human growth hormone, Liu said, adding that its occurrence is not related to dietary habits.

Women with an abnormally high frequency of urination or heavy menstrual bleeding should seek medical help, Liu said.