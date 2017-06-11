Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Airlines to add new routes

Low-cost carriers Thai Vietjet Air and Thai Lion Air are to start operating in Taiwan from July and August, respectively, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday. Thai Vietjet is to provide 20 charter flights between Bangkok and Taichung, and 20 between Bangkok and Hualien between July 4 and the end of September, the agency said. Lion Air is to operate scheduled flights from Aug. 1, offering daily service between Taoyuan and Bangkok. Flights between Taiwan and Thailand have seen a surge thanks to the government’s “new southbound policy,” which has since August last year enabled Thai visitors to enter Taiwan without visas. The number of Thai visitors to Taiwan last year numbered 195,640, year-on-year growth of about 60 percent, according to the Tourism Bureau.

ENTERTAINMENT

S Korean star Jo visits

South Korean actor Jo Jung-seok, who starred in the hit Korean television drama Jealousy Incarnate last year, arrived in Taiwan yesterday and is scheduled to meet with fans today. His fourth visit to Taiwan, the 36-year-old actor is to meet with fans at National Taiwan University’s Sports Center in Taipei. The event would be his first overseas fan meeting. Jo made his acting debut in the musical The Nutcracker in 2004, and his breakout role came in 2012, when he played a supporting role in the hit Korean film Architecture 101. He is best known for his role as a chef in the drama Oh My Ghostess in 2015 and as a television reporter and news anchor in Jealousy Incarnate last year, which was a hit in South Korea and across Asia. In 2013 and 2014, he was appointed “tourism ambassador” by the Tourism Bureau.

WEATHER

Heat illnesses on the rise

Higher temperatures have led to a spike in the number of people seeking emergency treatment for heat-related illnesses, the Health Promotion Administration said. From Tuesday to Thursday, 69 people visited emergency rooms for heat-related issues, raising this month’s total to 83, the agency said. Anyone can develop illnesses from heat, it said, but the most vulnerable groups are babies, children, senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, people on medicine, outdoor workers, those working in closed spaces and people who are overweight. All people, but especially those in the vulnerable groups, should avoid high temperatures to prevent ailments such as heat stroke, heat spasms and heat failure, the agency said. It also urged people to drink at least 2 liters of water a day, even if they are not thirsty.

SOCIETY

Men detained for duck theft

Three men in Yunlin County have been detained by police as part of an investigation into allegations that they stole about 200 ducks. The animals had escaped from a pen in Dounan Township (斗南) after a fence collapsed during a torrential downpour and flooding that started on Friday last week, police said on Thursday. After the floodwater receded, the duck farmer visited the pen and found three men rounding up the ducks, police said, adding that he told them to stop, but they ignored him. The farmer immediately reported the men to the police for theft of property, they said. County police headed to the site where they seized about 200 stolen ducks and the truck in which the three men allegedly planned to transport them, they said, adding that the men were arrested, brought to the police station and charged with theft.