Ko defends the nation’s pavements

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s road surfaces are almost as good as Japan’s, with the only difference being design, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remark after visiting a road construction site yesterday morning.

In preparation for the Taipei Summer Universiade in August, in which more than 12,000 athletes from 148 countries are expected to participate, the city’s Public Works Department has begun road improvement projects near sports venues and started building roads and bridges to connect the athletes’ village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) to Taipei.

Cityscape improvement and road surface renewal on Zhongshan N Road, Sec. 3 and Huanhe N Road, Sec 2, including 9,193m2 of road base improvements and 32,768m2 of road milling and paving, began on April 17 and are expected to be completed by June 30.

Taiwan has pipelines under many of its roads, Ko said during a visit to a construction site yesterday.

“I think that if pipelines are moved under sidewalks there would be less chance of having to excavate roads after they are paved,” he said.

“We need to revise our urban planning,” Ko said. “It is a problem people did not think about 50 years ago, so now we can only make gradual modifications. Urban construction takes time.”

Public Works Department commissioner Wang Wen-ching (王文清) said Zhongshan N Road usually has high traffic flow, so road renewal is conducted between 10pm and 6am to reduce negative effects on city traffic.