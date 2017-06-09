Migrant worker contract extensions now online

Staff writer, with CNA

Applications for the extension of migrant workers’ contracts can now be made online, the Ministry of Labor said on Tuesday, touting the new system as a more streamlined process.

All it takes is for the employer to log onto the Web site, which is managed by the Workforce Development Agency, complete the application form and pay the fee, the ministry said.

The 24-hour online service reduces the processing time, removes the need to submit a paper application to the ministry during work hours and cuts out the part of the process that required the approval to be mailed to the applicant, the ministry said.

The application for the extension of migrant workers’ contracts is the latest ministry service to go online, after it introduced electronic applications for the hiring of migrant workers, work permits for blue-collar foreign workers and reports on departures, arrivals and abscondences of migrant workers.

Since July last year when online applications for the employment of foreign blue-collar workers became effective, 60 percent of the total number of applications have been made online, it said.

Corporate employers in the manufacturing sector and the fishing industry in Taiwan are allowed to hire migrant workers, while certain institutions and categories of people are eligible to employ foreign caregivers and home helpers.

There are 600,000 migrant workers in the nation, 251,103 of whom are from Indonesia, the largest source of foreign labor, according to government data published in March.