Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

INFRASTRUCTURE

Suhua repair progressing

Repair work on the Suhua Highway linking Yilan and Hualien counties is progressing well, with two-way traffic expected to resume from 6am to 6pm on weekends and holidays, officials from the Directorate-General of Highways’ Maintenance Division said on Monday. During weekdays, the road will be open with traffic controls and one-way traffic in place from 6am to 9am, 12pm to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm, the officials said. Heavy rain caused rock falls at the 112.6km mark on Suhua Highway (part of Highway No. 9) in Yilan County’s Jiugong (九宮) on May 28, the second day of the Dragon Boat Festival, causing severe traffic jams between northern Taiwan and Hualien.

TOURISM

More bilingual menus

The Tainan City Government is planning to make bilingual menus available at two more night markets this year in collaboration with the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology to make it easier for foreign visitors to order food. The city helped prepare English and Chinese menus for vendors in the Tainan Flowers Night Market last year to forge an English-friendly environment, and it is expanding the service this year to the Wusheng Night Market and Yansing Night Market, city official Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) said. Participating vendors can submit their menus for translation into English by students majoring in applied English at the university. After foreign consultants hired by the city have edited the translation the government will print out the bilingual menus for the vendors for free. The city is also considering setting up a database of dish names in English and Chinese based on the bilingual menus of the three night markets, Liu said.