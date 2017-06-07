Wu pans Hung’s poll date

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said that plans by outgoing KMT Chairperson Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) to proceed with an election for the party’s Central Standing Committee members would be “the worst thing that could happen to the KMT.”

If the election is held on July 8 as scheduled, before the party’s national congress on Aug. 20, it could prompt members to petition the authorities to invalidate the result, which would cause big trouble, as nominees for the committee must be approved by a new group of KMT representatives, who would not take office until the congress, Wu said.

Wu said that neither he nor Hung would be a suitable choice to nominate candidates if the election is to be held before the congress after the party headquarters said it would publish a list of 210 central committee nominees on Wednesday next week.

The KMT chairperson-elect — rather than the outgoing chairperson — has the right to appoint nominees, but he and the newly elected party representatives would not take office until Aug. 20, Wu said.

It would be inappropriate for Hung to appoint the nominees or for the election to be held before Aug. 20, he said.

Wu said that the Central Election Commission mandates that the list of nominees be published by the chairperson of the KMT National Congress, so if the election were invalidated in the courts, there would be grave consequences.

Wu said he is aligned with KMT Central Standing Committee members who say that the congress should proceed, but should be moved forward a week or two.

Wu said Hung was remiss in moving the chairperson election from July to May, sparking mixed responses from KMT members.

About 20 committee members in favor of delaying the election said that they would make a formal proposal to do so at a meeting today.