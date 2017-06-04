Climate efforts to continue despite US’ Paris pullout

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan plans to continue its efforts to stem climate change despite the US’ withdrawal from the Paris accord, a spokesman from the Presidential Office said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the US would withdraw from the accord.

Although Taiwan is not a signatory to international agreements on climate change, the government and private groups have conscientiously participated in UN Framework Convention on Climate Change activities, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said.

Taiwan has also worked hard to achieve international targets on carbon emission reduction, he said.

“Taiwan’s efforts would not change as a result of the US’ withdrawal [from the Paris Accord],” he said.

As a member of the international community, the government’s policies embrace the principle of sustainable development, he said.

The government’s support for the climate change deal would not change, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said, adding that world leaders are aiming to draw attention to the scientific fact of climate change.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has vowed to combat global warming and ensure that the nation does its part to safeguard the planet, he said.

“Taiwan would not be absent from [international efforts] and has no plans to change in this regard,” he said.

Government agencies are preparing nearly 200 carbon emission reduction proposals, Lee said, adding that he hopes they will be approved by the Executive Yuan before the end of the year.

Everyone can contribute to energy conservation, for example by setting their air conditioners at more than 26°C in the summer, he said.