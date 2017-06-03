Hung to attend CCP forum, might meet Xi for second time

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Outgoing Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) is scheduled to visit China to attend an annual cross-Taiwan Strait forum between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) this month, prompting speculation over a second meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The week-long forum is to be held in Xiamen in China’s Fujian Province on June 17, with this year’s topic focusing on expanding private-sector exchanges.

KMT headquarters yesterday said it was arranging for Hung to attend the forum on June 18, adding that she is to be accompanied by several high-ranking officials.

Following normal practice between the KMT and the CCP, Hung might visit Xi in Beijing after the forum.

Asked if there would be a second meeting between Hung and Xi, who first met in November last year, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming (唐德明) said that both Hung’s and Xi’s aides were still negotiating.

Meanwhile, KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) rebutted Hung’s claim that he condoned his supporters spreading rumors attacking her over the nomination rights for the election of KMT Central Committee members.

Wu said he respects Hung’s remarks that the election must be carried out according to the KMT charter.

He made the remarks while thanking KMT members in Taitung who voted for him during last month’s chairperson election.

Hung on Thursday accused Wu’s camp of attempting to move the KMT leadership handover date on Aug. 20 to before the Central Committee election date on July 8 so he could control nominations.

He said that he does not have ill-feelings toward Hung, only that his version of the election rules are different.

Wu said Hung should make an announcement this month that the KMT National Congress is to be held on Aug. 20, when he is set to become chairman.

After the new KMT party representatives take office on Aug. 20, Wu said that he — rather than Hung — would propose a list of nominees for the Central Committee before the representatives decide whether to approve the list.

Every part of the process is interconnected and must be carried out at the appropriate time, he said.

“It would be unimaginable for any KMT representative to file a lawsuit accusing the Central Committee election of being rigged,” he said.

Hung on Thursday said that both she and Wu have the right to nominate candidates for the election, and that she would voice her objection to Wu’s “winner-takes-all” approach during a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.