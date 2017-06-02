Two-thirds have given up on career advancement

Staff writer, with CNA

Almost 65 percent of employees in Taiwan have abandoned their career goals, a government survey released on Tuesday showed.

According to the survey, which was conducted by the Ministry of Labor’s TaiwanJobs recruitment platform, 64.95 percent of respondents said they had no professional goals, 55.9 percent of whom said it is too difficult to follow a career plan in the real world.

Respondents also identified a wide gap between their goals and what they perceived to be achievable.

According to the survey, some people started out with plans, but were forced to give up on them, while others simply found no time to pursue progress in their career.

Only 35.05 percent of respondents said they continued to pursue career advancement, TaiwanJobs said.

Employees should make better use of on-the-job training resources provided by the government to meet the challenges of the job market and realize their goals, TaiwanJobs said.

The ministry said it has been organizing a three-year on-the-job training program since 2004 and provides NT$70,000 in subsidies to employees who enroll online and attend classes, as long as they pass regular evaluations.

People can sign up online for more than 500 courses that are part of the program, the ministry said.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 6 and Feb. 28, based on 1,067 valid questionnaires with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.97 percentage points, the ministry said.