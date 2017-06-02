Tsai foreign visit ‘unlikely’ in July

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that it is unlikely President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will undertake a foreign visit next month because no itinerary has been planned.

Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) denied media reports that Tsai would visit diplomatic allies overseas next month.

Wang said that the ministry is still working on an outline itinerary for such a trip.

As to which countries Tsai plans to visit, that depends on the schedules of government leaders in those nations, Wang said at a regular news conference at the ministry in Taipei.

“More time is needed” for a visit to be planned, she said. “No decision has been made as to destinations.”

One of the ministry’s key tasks each year is planning and executing foreign visits by government leaders, Wang said.

As such a visit involves a wide range of areas and complex details, the ministry first drafts a plan that it presents to the Presidential Office, she said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Chang (章文樑) on Wednesday said that diplomatic allies in the South Pacific would be the focus of Tsai’s next overseas trip, as the president visited six allies in Latin America on two previous foreign visits in June last year and in January.

It would be a “very good arrangement” for South Pacific countries to be the focus of Tsai’s next overseas trip, he said, because visits by the president to the country’s allies always helps to boost mutual friendship.