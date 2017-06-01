Life lessons for engineering graduates

Staff writer, with CNA

A sequel to the 2006 documentary For More Sun (夢想無限), about the exploits of a professor and his students who built a solar vehicle from scratch to compete in a race in Australia, was released nation-wide on May 19.

For More Sun II tracks the lives of 10 of the students in the team a decade after the race and looks at the work of professor Cheng Jung-ho (鄭榮和), who still teaches mechanical engineering at National Taiwan University (NTU).

The 100-minute documentary sequel, produced by Joint Entertainment International Inc, details how Cheng’s hands-on teaching influenced the often unconventional, but successful, careers of his students.

In 2005, Cheng was scrambling to raise money for his team to participate in the 3,000km World Solar Challenge in Australia when he met James Liu (劉嘉明), the production company’s president, through mutual friends. Moved by the dedication of the team members, Liu invited director Lee Jong-wang (李中旺) to film the solar car’s construction process and the NTU team’s participation in the race.

The NTU students and their car, called FORMOSUN-III, finished fifth among the 22 teams in the race, ahead of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For More Sun was released in Taiwan in 2006 to great acclaim.

Ten years later, director Lee Jia-hua (李家驊) took up the baton and tracked down Cheng and 10 of the NTU team members to film a sequel, which he shot in Taiwan and the US over a 20-month period.

Several team members are working overseas at prominent auto companies such as Porsche and Tesla Inc, while others are playing important roles in Taiwan’s industries.

However, whatever their field of work, they all credit their unique experience as members of the 2005 solar car team with part of their success.

Then-team captain Kevin Chang (張智凱) is now head of an advanced research and development center at the Taichung headquarters of Giant Taiwan Co, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of bicycles, including advanced carbon fiber models.

While many of his peers were seeking jobs in the lucrative semiconductor sector after graduation, Chang made a “bold decision” to work in a traditional industry, creating carbon fiber bike frames, he said.

“When people heard that, they all said: ‘You’ve got a doctorate and you’re working at Giant repairing bikes?’” he said in the documentary.

However, Chang’s job is more advanced than that. Adopting the simulation and analysis techniques he learned when working on solar cars, Chang designs safer bicycles and shortened the time it takes Giant to manufacture them.

“What many people think about is the kind of jobs that would bring a high income,” he said. “I’ll do this and that, and then it’ll be plain sailing afterward — but this job you’re doing, would it really be worth doing in five or 10 years?”

The solar car experience has also carried over into the work of another team member, Mort Lin (林松慶), who now heads the powertrain department at Taiwan-based “smart” scooter maker Gogoro Inc.

Lin said Cheng taught him how to “make things from scratch” using minimal resources and labor.

That training became a valuable asset when he began building laboratories and production lines for Gogoro, a start-up, Lin said, adding that building a solar car also prepared him to design an energy-efficient vehicle.

Solar panels do not generate a lot of power, so for a solar car to run fast, far and steady, the engineering must be top notch, Lin said.