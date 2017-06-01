Flu infections jumped by 5,000 last week, CDC says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Nearly 5,000 people reported flu symptoms last week, representing a “small wave” of infections, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced yesterday.

The centers last week launched enhanced preventive measures, including expanding a program that provides government-funded specialized anti-viral agents for people with flu symptoms to prevent the spread of viruses before and during the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend.

However, the total number of flu cases reported nationwide last week reached 70,107, a rise of 7.1 percent from the week before, or 4,669 cases, with 21 clustered outbreaks of upper respiratory and flu infections, of which 15 were on school campuses, the centers said.

Incidents of serious flu complications have also been increasing, with 34 new cases reported last week, including five people under 18 years old, the majority of them influenza A virus subtype H3N2 infections, the centers said.

Three people died from flu complications last week, the centers said.

Two of the people had influenza A and one had influenza B, the centers said, adding that they were all aged between 59 and 89 and had not received flu vaccinations this year.

Influenza A is the dominant strain spreading within communities, and antigenic analysis over the past four weeks showed that 71 percent of the circulating type A viruses are covered by the vaccines administered this season, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

The centers again urged the public to practice good personal hygiene and wear a facial mask when suffering from respiratory infections, to cover the nose and mouth when sneezing, and to seek medical attention if they have flu symptoms.

In related news, the centers raised its epidemic travel advisory for India to “watch” — the lowest level — due to reported cases of the Zika virus.

Pregnant women or women who are planning to get pregnant should avoid traveling to the country, the centers said, adding that if their journeys are unavoidable they should take precautions against mosquito bites.

It also urged people returning to Taiwan who believe they have Zika symptoms to report to an airport quarantine station, or describe their travel history to doctors when they seek medical attention.