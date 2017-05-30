Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff Writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Please flush loo paper: EPA

A new campaign to urge people to flush used toilet paper is to begin next month and the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday urged local governments to put up signs to encourage the practice. Local governments should post signs in public bathrooms before the end of next month instructing people to flush used toilet paper, Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management Director Yuan Shao-ying (袁紹英) said. Beginning in July, EPA authorities are to inspect the facilities to see if the signs have been put up, but local governments would be given more time to comply with the request if they have failed to do so, Yuan said. Putting used toilet paper in trash cans became common practice because toilet paper sold in the nation was once made from materials that do not dissolve in water. Authorities have tried to change the practice to improve bathroom hygiene.

TRANSPORT

Rockslide closes highway

Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9), which links Yilan and Hualien counties, was to be closed until at least yesterday evening as a result of multiple rockslides that began on Sunday, authorities said. Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused rocks to fall near the 112.6km mark of the Suhua Highway at about 5pm. The section between Suao (蘇澳) and Dongao (東澳) was subsequently closed at 7pm. The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) yesterday said that continuous rockslides have hampered efforts to clear the road and aerial shots indicate that mountainsides remain unstable. If the situation remains dangerous, the DGH said it does not rule out the possibility of postponing the reopening of the highway until later in the week.

EMPLOYMENT

Ministry to advise graduates

The Ministry of Labor said it plans to hold more than 130 events nationwide from the end of this month through September to help graduates and school-leavers find jobs. According to a survey on the employment of young people aged 15 to 29, 54 percent said that their biggest problem entering the workforce is that they do not know what they want to do. Due to this concern, the ministry is organizing activities including seminars, forums and visits to companies, in coordination with middle schools, high schools and universities, to help young job seekers find employment, it said. One of the events is to be hosted by TV personality Matilda Tao (陶晶瑩) in Kaohsiung on June 23. She is to share her experience of how to get through fear and overcome difficulties with perseverance and courage. Other courses include how to write a good resume, what the workplace experience is like and enterprise management models, the ministry said. Young job seekers can find related information on the government-sponsored Web site taiwanjobs.gov.tw.

SOCIETY

Lottery prize unclaimed

The holder of a winning ticket in the Jincai 539 lottery has just one working day left to claim the NT$8 million (US$265,587) cash prize, Taiwan Lottery Co said. The winner must claim the prize tomorrow, as banks are closed over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the company said. If no one comes forward, the money would remain in the national treasury, it said. The winning ticket for the Feb. 28 draw was purchased in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營) and the winning numbers were 04, 12, 14, 16 and 17, it said.