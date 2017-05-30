Lamigo invites pets to weekend games

Staff Writer, with CNA

The Lamigo Monkeys baseball team is hosting a “love your pet” party at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and has invited fans to bring their pets to watch the games.

It is to be the first time pets are allowed in the stadium after a dog on June 22, 2003, was hit by a ball batted into the stands.

Lamigo outfielder Hsu Yao-yuan (許堯淵) hit his first home run as a professional player and it struck a miniature schnauzer called “Chienchien” (錢錢).

Chienchien survived the incident, and its owner was compensated and given a VIP card.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) had since banned pets from stadiums

However, the CPBL said it approved the party because it is not a regular event and is not expected to disturb other ticket holders as it would be held in an outfield zone.

People interested in bringing their pets to the stadium must register online before Thursday, Lamigo said.

Fans sitting near the outfield can also walk their pets in a designated area and can access restrooms there, Lamigo said.