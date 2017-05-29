Taipei Catholic school gains US accreditation

Staff writer, with CNA

The Dominican International School in Taipei has gained US accreditation, joining the ranks of the schools in Taiwan that cater to foreign students at the K-12 level that have such an accredotation.

In a press release, the school said it had received official confirmation from the US-based Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC) and that it had been given full accreditation for the next six years, until May 2023, after which the commission is to reassess the school.

Accreditation status was obtained after a series of onsite assessments by a committee and the submission of a self-study, which gave detailed answers and supporting evidence in response to an exhaustive list of questions put forward by the accreditation body, the school said.

“The school is highly committed to providing the highest caliber of education possible to every student at Dominican International School,” the committee wrote in its report, according to the press release.

The Dominican International School, in Taipei’s Dazhi area, is a private Roman Catholic international school established in the late 1950s that is open to holders of a foreign passport. It offers a modified US-style curriculum, taught fully in English, for students at the kindergarten to grade 12 levels.

The school also has an Advanced Placement (AP) program that prepares high-school students for admission to college and may qualify them for credits at tertiary education institutions in the US and Canada.

AP test results at the school have exceeded both the national and global averages.

ACS WASC accreditation is a continuous six-year, cyclical process whereby schools demonstrate the capacity, commitment and competence to support high-quality learning and ongoing school improvement, according to the body’s Web site.

The commission says their accreditation validates the integrity of the school’s program and transcripts, facilitates transfer of credits to other English-speaking schools and is critical for college and university acceptance worldwide.