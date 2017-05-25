New Taipei City’s summer camps to help keep kids busy

By Chang An-chiao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

With the summer vacation approaching, the New Taipei City Government has tasked multiple government agencies and departments to work together to come up with a plethora of activities for children — or rather their parents — to choose from over the long holiday.

The city’s Bureau of Education has scheduled four separate summer camps.

The first camp would teach children how to employ code to order robots to execute simple commands; the second seeks to encourage interaction between the young and the elderly by having them make things together by hand, the city said.

The other two camps focus on language learning, primarily English, the city said, adding that their goal is to establish an environment in which young people can experience foreign culture without going abroad.

The New Taipei City Police Department is holding a summer camp to teach the basics of self-defense, how to spot lies and basic knowledge about guns, fingerprints and how forensic scientists use DNA, the city said.

The health bureau is to hold a summer camp about how to make scented bags to ward off mosquitoes, where participants can also learn the basics of the massage and gua sha (skin scraping, 刮痧) therapies used in traditional Chinese medicine, the city said.

The city’s Revenue Service Office is to put on plays to nurture the concept of taxation in young people, while the city’s High Riverbank Construction Management Office is to hold outdoor events that would allow participants to be more in touch with nature and become more observant, the city said.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs is also hosting a variety of events, including camps on animation and acting, the city said.

The city said it is setting up a Web site so that the public can browse the activities available, adding that there are places for 30,000 participants.