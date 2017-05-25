FEATURE: Convert cashes in on Formosan quinoa

Staff writer, with CNA

Chang Chih-yun (張誌紜) worked as a physical therapist at a hospital for 17 years and was satisfied with her career, but she resigned to keep a promise to her grandmother and cultivate Formosan quinoa, a grain she grew up hating.

Chang, a Paiwan, now grows Formosan quinoa — a traditional Aboriginal crop — on her family’s land in Pingtung County’s Sandimen Township (三地門).

The 37-year-old said she grew up watching her grandmother plant the crop, which she used to make wine for the local community.

Chang said that as a child she was not a fan of the grain and even came to intensely dislike it because she had to keep an eye on the family’s harvest as it dried in the sun.

However, her grandmother, who is now nearly 100, always said that quinoa was a useful traditional crop for Aborigines and that one day it would become popular across the nation.

Chang remembers her grandmother telling her that locally grown quinoa was the best type to trigger the chemical reactions necessary to make millet wine, a traditional Aboriginal drink.

“Grandma insisted that the plant had good qualities and was a crop that people would always have a use for,” Chang said, repeating the argument her grandmother made to try to persuade her to carry on the family tradition.

The argument failed to resonate with Chang, who refused to believe the grain could ever offer anything of value.

However, perhaps to humor her grandmother, Chang said she promised her that if people were willing to buy it, she would be willing to grow it, to the point of quitting her job.

Chang was 23 at the time and never imagined that scientific research would eventually reveal the many benefits of the grain and boost demand for it, she said.

In 2007, a research team headed by National Pingtung University of Science and Technology food science professor Tsai Pi-jen (蔡碧仁) studied Formosan quinoa, a variation endemic to Taiwan that is much smaller than other quinoa grains found around the world and comes in red, yellow and orange colors.

What the team found is that Formosan quinoa has an astonishing level of nutritional value compared with other commonly consumed grains, including rice and millet — a discovery that suddenly drew attention to the crop and kindled consumer interest.

Formosan quinoa is 14.4 percent protein, not too far from beef’s 19.6 percent, and it has 50 times as much calcium as rice, and 2.3 times the magnesium and 12 times the potassium found in oats, the research team said.

Formosan quinoa also has six times the dietary fiber found in sweet potatoes and three times that found in oats, the team said.

In addition, it contains all nine essential amino acids that humans cannot synthesize, including lysine, which helps keep calcium in the body, synthesizes collagen and produces antibodies, hormones and enzymes, the team said.

Taipei Medical University’s School of Nutrition and Health Sciences in February pushed the value of Formosan quinoa up even more by publishing a study showing that the grain can help suppress early pathological changes that indicate colon cancer.

The results of animal tests showed that such changes in sick mice were successfully stopped after they had been fed Formosan quinoa for 10 weeks, said Shih Chun-kuang (施純光), an associate professor who was part of the research team that conducted the trial.