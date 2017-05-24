Taiwan a reliable partner for US in the region: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reiterated that Taiwan would continue its role as a reliable partner of the US in regional security and continue to work for regional peace and prosperity.

Tsai was speaking at a meeting with a US delegation led by Republican National Committee (RNC) cochair Bob Paduchik.

The RNC has sent a delegation to Taiwan every year over the past several years, Tsai said in a statement released by the Presidential Office, adding that she was confident such visits would help deepen US understanding of Taiwan and enhance bilateral friendship.

The president thanked the Republican Party for its support for Taiwan in the platform it adopted in its party convention last year, in which it reiterated the Taiwan Relations Act as the basis of Taiwan-US ties, affirmed the “six assurances” given to Taiwan by former US president Ronald Reagan and expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The “six assurances” were promised by Reagan on the eve of the Aug. 17, 1982, Sino-US joint communique and stipulated that: the US would not set a date for termination of arms sales to Taiwan, would not consult with China in advance before making decisions about US arms sales to Taiwan, would not alter the terms of the Taiwan Relations Act, would not mediate between Taiwan and China, would not alter its position on the sovereignty of Taiwan, which is that the question is to be decided peacefully by both sides; and that the US would not pressure Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China.

Tsai said that continued support and assistance from the US is indispensable in Taiwan’s efforts to expand its international space.

Taiwan has the will and ability to make more meaningful contribution to the international community and is willing to play a more positive role in maintaining regional peace and prosperity, she said.

Taiwan looks forward to deepening its partnership with the US and to having more substantive cooperation and dialogue with Washington in areas such as counterterrorism, humanitarian aid and defense investment, she said.

She told Paduchik to convey her regards to US President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who visited Taiwan several times before assuming his position.