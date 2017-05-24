Han Kuang tests branches’ coordination

Staff writer, with CNA

All three branches of Taiwan’s military yesterday took part in a drill against a simulated attack by China, in the second stage of this year’s Han Kuang series of military exercises, the military said.

During the drill, F-16 jets, which took off from air bases in Hualien and Chiayi, flew a route that simulated an attack by China on Taiwan proper, the military said.

In response, ground forces from the three branches of Taiwan’s military were deployed with the aim of testing the nation’s defense capabilities, the military said.

The exercise was focused on closely monitoring the movements of enemy aircraft and taking defensive action, the military said.

Another exercise was conducted in northern Taiwan, simulating a breach of some major military bases by enemy forces.

The mission of the Taiwanedse units was to take back those bases, the military said.

In addition, a drill was held yesterday afternoon in Kinmen County to test the amphibious warfare capabilities of special forces troops that were assigned to rescue hostages held by enemy forces.

This year’s Han Kuang drills were divided into two parts: Computer-simulated war games that were held from May 1 to May 5, followed by live-fire exercises that are being conducted from Monday through Friday.

The five-day, round-the-clock exercises are aimed at testing the coordinated responses of the three branches of the nation’s military to simulated assaults by the Chinese military.

Two live-fire drills are scheduled to take place tomorrow, including one in Penghu County, that is to simulate an amphibious landing by enemy forces, the Ministry of National Defense said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to observe the drill in Penghu, the ministry said.

The annual Han Kuang exercises are now in their 33rd year.

They are the nation’s most significant military exercises.