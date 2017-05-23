Taiwan News Quick Take

SOCIETY

‘Garden city’ results shared

The Taipei City Government on Sunday held an event to announce the results of its “garden city” policy and mark yesterday’s World Urban Farmers Day. Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said that since Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) launched the policy in 2015, 402 community gardens and city farms have been opened by ward chiefs, schools, businesses and volunteers. The next step is to promote organic farming, Lin said. The policy is not only about vegetable gardens, but also other elements, including education, social care and spiritual therapy, with the aim of creating dialogue among people, Lin said.

CRIME

Violent crimes declining

The police investigated 417 cases of violent crimes from January to last month, down 22.35 percent from the same period last year, according to statistics released by the National Police Agency. During the period, police received 16,520 reports of theft or burglary, down 11.65 percent from a year earlier, according to the agency. The number of road accidents and deaths caused by drunk driving also fell, from 560 and 30 respectively last year, to 504 and 20. The agency quoted an American Chamber of Commerce survey as saying that most US expatriates listed “safety” as the top reason for choosing to live and work in Taiwan. A Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation survey released last month listed police as the most trusted among seven categories of public servants, with an approval rating of 74.1 percent. By comparison, tax officials had an approval rating of 55.8 percent, followed by military personnel (55.6 percent), administrative officials (44.4 percent), prosecutors (43.6 percent), intelligence and national security agents (38.5 percent), and judges (24.5 percent).

Staff writer, with CNA