Taiwan must be involved in S China Sea talks: official

The South China Sea conflict should be resolved peacefully and a discussion on joint development and exploration in the region should include Taiwan, Representative to the Philippines Gary Lin (林松煥) said on Friday.

Speaking to more than a dozen journalists from the Philippines’ media, Lin said Taiwan has always advocated that the South China Sea dispute should be solved peacefully and that discussions or negotiations on the issue should not be conducted without Taiwan.

The issue should be dealt with through multilateral discussions based on the principles of shelving differences and seeking joint development of resources, Lin said.

On Thursday, China and ASEAN members agreed to draft a framework for a code of conduct on the disputed region at a meeting in Guiyan, China.

Commenting on the “code of conduct” for the disputed South China Sea, Lin said Taiwan should not have been left out and the nation should be a part of the negotiating table.

Reiterating Taiwan’s sovereignty over South China Sea islands, Lin said that the negotiations on the disputed region would not be complete without Taiwan’s presence.

“As a member in the South China Sea, Taiwan should be included in the multilateral mechanism that seeks to address disputes in the region,” he said.

At the same time, China can never represent Taiwan at the negotiations with regard to the South China Sea, he added.

Lin again appealed to all claimants of disputed islands in the South China Sea, saying that Taiwan is willing to engage in dialogue with other nations on an equal footing to jointly promote peace and stability in the region.