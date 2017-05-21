Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Tour leader robbed in Paris

The Taiwanese tour group leader in Paris was robbed of about 20,000 euros (US$22,415) in cash, but members of the group were safe and their itinerary was not affected, the tour agency said. Group leader Lee Cheng-han’s (李政翰) bag was taken from his shoulder outside his hotel when he and the group were about to leave Paris for Lyon on Thursday. The 11-day tour of France and Switzerland was arranged by Music Travel Taiwan, the agency’s manager said. Lee immediately reported the case to police and asked the Representative Office of Taiwan in Paris, France, for assistance in issuing new passports. The Tourism Bureau yesterday said the theft delayed the group’s travel by about an hour. The group is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Friday. Paris has about 30 million visitors a year, and police recommend that Asian tourists avoid carrying a lot of cash because many thieves see them as easy targets.

GOVERNMENT

Lin resolves to lead nation

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to solve problems for Taiwan and pledged to continue to lead the nation forward. In a Facebook post marking his first anniversary in office, Lin said the government has been following an economic development policy that focuses on innovation, employment and distribution since its inauguration on May 20 last year. “I’ve said that I took the office of premier only to solve problems,” Lin said. Lin said he has traveled throughout the nation in the past year to hear opinions and has overcome many barriers impeding plans.

HEALTH

Seafood factory raided

A seafood company in central Taiwan has been accused of possessing expired frozen shrimp and altering expiration dates on frozen abalone products, the Taichung Health Bureau said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, local prosecutors and police raided the company on Thursday and seized 12.29 tonnes of abalone and 6.48 tonnes of shrimp. Authorities said they found 60 boxes of expired whiteleg shrimp stored in a company warehouse, adding that the expiration date on 905 boxes of abalone is suspected to have been tampered with. The company operator told investigators that it was an oversight and that the abalone would be correctly labeled as soon as possible. People or companies found selling expired food are subject to fines from NT$60,000 to NT$200 million (US$1,986 to US$6.62 million) under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法), authorities said.

SOCIETY

Daan concert hall proposed

The Taipei Urban Planning Commission said it is considering building a concert hall and library east of Daan Forest Park. The site is used by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which plans to relocate to a new building in Neihu District (內湖) possibly by the end of the year. The planned “green” building would include a 1,200 to 1,500-seat concert hall, Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Taipei Chinese Orchestra and a “smart” library, which would serve as the Taipei Public Library headquarters. The new library would use intelligent systems such as an automated warehouse, robot-assisted guided tours and book searches. The proposed building, which is to be environmentally responsible and resource efficient, would be built on a 26,764m2 site. Roads would be widened by 16m to improve access and traffic flow to Daan Park and other public facilities.