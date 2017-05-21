Taiwan 45th in healthcare access and quality: study

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has been ranked No. 45 among 195 countries and territories for healthcare access and quality in 2015 in a study published in the Lancet on Thursday.

The researchers created a Healthcare Access and Quality (HAQ) Index to evaluate the areas that were surveyed from 1990 to 2015.

The index measures death rates for 32 diseases that can be avoided with effective and timely treatment.

Taiwan ranked 45th with an overall score of 77.6 out of 100.

It performed well on diptheria (100), upper respiratory infections (98), diarrheal diseases (95), maternal disorders (95), testicular cancer (93) and Hodgkin’s lymphoma (84), but had relatively low scores for measles (80), hypertensive heart disease (60) and chronic kidney disease (50).

The top 10 in the overall index were Andorra (95), Iceland (94), Switzerland (92), Sweden (90), Norway (90), Australia (90), Finland (90), Spain (90), the Netherlands (90) and Luxembourg (89.3).

The highest-ranking nations in East and Southeast Asia were Japan (No. 11 with a score of 89.0), Singapore (No. 21, 86.3) and South Korea (No. 23, 85.8), followed by Taiwan.

China was ranked 60th with a score of 74.2.

During the period, the HAQ Index values in nearly all countries and territories improved, but the gap between the highest and lowest scores was wider in 2015 than in 1990, changing from 28.6 to 94.6, the study said.