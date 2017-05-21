Dump closed for bird nests

By Lu Yu-ching and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Operation of an asphalt dump in Penghu County’s Husi Township (湖西) is to cease after a group of photography enthusiasts last week tendered a petition to protect eastern collared pratincole eggs, the county government said.

The eastern collared pratincole is a summer migratory bird that is listed as a protected species.

The group said it found more than 100 bird eggs in the asphalt dump, adding it was worried that the periodic flattening by excavators would affect the repopulation of the species.

The group started as a photography enthusiasts’ group and eventually became a birdwatchers’ group that is also interested in ecological conservation.

The petition was approved after the county’s ecological conservation division surveyed the dump and found eggs in a corner of the establishment, division staffer Lan Chih-lan (藍志嵐) said.

Due to decreased road construction over the past few months, the dump has not accrued much used asphalt, and the county government had no plans to flatten to make room for future dumps, Lan said.

No excavator would enter the protected zone until the birds have left the area in the middle of next month, Lan added.

Documents say the pratincole is not seen often in Taiwan and usually migrates north during spring to China from Southeast Asia, its preferred wintering location.

Japan, Russia’s Siberian region and the Mongolian steppes are also common places for the pratincole to lay eggs as it favors empty and gravely land for its nests, the documents said.