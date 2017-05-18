Mayday nominated for eight Golden Melody awards, including Best Album

Staff writer, with CNA

Mayday’s (五月天) album History of Tomorrow (自傳) has led to eight nominations for the band for this year’s Golden Melody Awards, including Best Mandarin Album, the jury announced on Tuesday.

Mayday was also nominated for Best Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year, Best Band, Best Composer, Best Lyricist, Best Album Production and Best Music Video.

“Even though Mayday started their music career a long time ago, they continue to surprise and have stayed true to themselves in their music,” jury representative Kay Huang (黃韻玲) said.

They will square off against two other leading nominees, singer Eve Ai (艾怡良), who has seven nods for Talk About Eve, and indie newcomers No Party For Cao Dong (草東沒有派對), who have six nods for The Servile, in the top categories

History of Tomorrow is Mayday’s ninth studio album and their first in about five years. Their last album, Second Round, won six Golden Melody Awards in 2012, the biggest award-winner that year.

Formed in the late 1990s, the band is known for its student band roots and for capturing the spirit of Taiwanese youth. It has won the Golden Melody’s Best Band award four times: in 2001, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

Electronic rockers FLUX, the all-female folk/math rock outfit GDJYB (雞蛋蒸肉餅) from Hong Kong, Taipei-based reggae artist Lion (Oliver Harley), the Jazz fusion group Gina’s Can (吉那罐子樂團) and The Chairman (董事長樂團) have also been nominated for this year’s Best Band award.

Other nominees for Song Of The Year are Ai, No Party For Dong, Jay Chou (周杰倫), Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), Wu Ba (伍佰), Faith Yang (楊乃文) and Yoga Lin (林宥嘉).

Malaysian rapper Namewee (Wee Meng Chee, 黃明志) was nominated in the Best Male Singer (Chinese Songs) category for the second year in a row. He is up against Chou, Khalil Fong (方大同) and Lin in the category.

The Lifetime Contribution Award is to go to singer Chi Lu-hsia (紀露霞), 81, and singer-songwriter Chang Yu-sheng (張雨生), who died on Nov.12, 1997.

Chi has released more than 1,000 Mandarin and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) songs since the 1950s and is known for her songs Longing For Your Early Return and Lonely Flower, the jury said.

This year, 606 albums and 15,934 works were submitted for consideration, with 175 works in 27 categories nominated.

The Golden Melody Festival of performances and music-related conferences, seminars and exhibitions will be held from June 21 to June 23 in Taipei, while the awards ceremony is to be held at the Taipei Arena on June 24. It will be broadcast live by Taiwan Television Enterprise.