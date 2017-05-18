Air raid drill set for north Taiwan this afternoon

Staff writer, with CNA

The annual Wan An air raid drill for northern Taiwan is to take place today, with streets to be evacuated to allow for disaster prevention drills and air-raid siren tests.

The drill, codenamed Wan An No. 40, is to begin at 1:30pm and end at 2pm in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Yilan County, Hsinchu and Keelung.

Pedestrians and vehicles are required to stay off the road during that period, with military, police and civil defense personnel patrolling the roads, the Taipei City Police Department said.

Violators would be subject to a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000, according to Article 25 of the Civilian Defense Act (民防法), officials said.

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) trains, Mass Rapid Transit systems and flights are to operate as usual, although disembarking passengers will have to remain in stations during the drill, they said.

People are advised to arrive early at the THSR stations, as shuttle bus services and taxis will not operate during the drill.