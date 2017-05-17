Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Nation donates US$170,000

Taiwan on Wednesday last week gave US$170,679 to Helen Keller International, an annual donation in support of a trachoma-prevention program promoted by the organization in Burkina Faso. The donation was presented by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director Hsu Li-wen (徐儷文) to organization president Kathy Spahn at a gala in New York. Taiwan has been working with the organization, which works to prevent blindness and malnutrition, to promote trachoma prevention in Burkina Faso since 2004. Taiwan has donated more than US$1.8 million to the cause. Burkina Faso is one of Taiwan’s 21 diplomatic allies. Taiwan has also donated US$870,000 to the organization to supply Burkinabes with vitamin A-fortified cooking oil. Hsu said Taiwan, which was formerly a beneficiary of the organizations trachoma-prevention program, has been giving back to the international community to demonstrate its role in international humanitarian efforts.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sheeran to perform in Taipei

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is to perform in Taiwan in October, promoters said this week. The 26-year-old is to perform for the first time in Taiwan on Oct. 22 in Taipei, the Asia Entertainment Group said, adding that ticketing information is to be announced on June 8. After a performance in Taipei, Sheeran is scheduled to perform in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and other Asian countries, promoters said. Sheeran has released three studio albums and last year he won two Grammy Awards for the song Thinking Out Loud. He has twice won the Brit Awards Best British Male Solo Artist. His latest song, Shape of You, was released earlier this year.