Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CHARITY

Happy Run held in Jakarta

The Taiwan Excellence Happy Run, a charity event that features food and beverages, as well as games and performances, was yesterday held in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the fourth straight year. The annual run attracted nearly 3,500 runners to 5km and 10km events that began in the city’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Participants were encouraged to donate books to charity. The books would be donated to a local charity organization, the Obor Berkat Indonesi, to be distributed to children from underprivileged backgrounds, the event’s organizers said.

TOURISM

Visa-free entry postponed

A plan to grant visa-free entry to visitors from the Philippines as of June 1 has been postponed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The ministry said the plan’s implementation has been pushed back indefinitely to complete administrative procedures and negotiations. “The exact date for the measure will be announced in September,” it said, adding that e-visa privileges remain in place for Philippine visitors. An inter-agency meeting last month decided to expand visa privileges to visitors from Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines and streamline the visa application process for visitors from other Southeast Asian and South Asian nations. The plan is part of the government’s efforts to promote exchanges with the Philippines under its “new southbound policy.”

TRANSPORTATION

Train enters wrong way

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp on Saturday said that human negligence was responsible for an incident that led to a high-speed train traveling in the wrong direction. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was the first of its kind since the inauguration of the high-speed train in 2007. Local media reported that an empty passenger train entered Zuoying Station at 3pm after tests and was supposed to travel to Yanchao Main Workshop in Kaohsiung, but the track controller at Tainan Station failed switch tracks, sending the train in the wrong direction. The train headed north to Tainan and stopped after traveling 1km past the railroad switch. It was rerouted to Tainan after about one minute and entered the workshop. The company said the incident did not affect operational safety. All high-speed trains are protected by an automatic train control system to ensure they brake automatically at a set distance from any train in front of them, eliminating the possibility of a collision.

CRIME

Taiwanese held in Thailand

Two Taiwanese have been arrested in Thailand over alleged connections with a telecoms fraud ring targeting people in China, police said on Friday. The suspects, surnamed Cheng (鄭) and surnamed Chou (周), are expected to be deported to Taiwan, police added. Six Chinese and a Thai were also arrested in a raid conducted jointly by Taiwanese and Thai police in Bangkok on Tuesday, according to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. A probe had found that the ring, allegedly led by a Taiwanese surnamed Liang (梁), had bases in various Southeast Asian nations and launched its operations in Thailand in March, the bureau said. The operations in Thailand were allegedly run by Cheng and Chou, who hired Chinese and Thai nationals to pose as police officers and prosecutors to defraud people, the bureau said. The ring made illicit gains of more than 1 million yuan (US$144,925), it said. Liang was arrested in Taiwan on Wednesday, it added.