Fubon Financial joins list of Universiade sponsors

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Fubon Financial Holding Co yesterday joined the list of Taipei Universiade sponsors by offering to provide free insurance and waive surcharges and handling fees when members of international sports delegations shop with credit cards or exchange currencies.

Fubon would provide about 12,000 international sports delegation members from 152 nations with seven types of insurance coverage, including travel, accident, medical and vehicle, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at a news conference.

The company is to offer currency exchange services to international delegations without charging handling fees, Ko said.

Similarly, no surcharge will be collected when guests use their credit cards for shopping in Taiwan, he said.

Ko said the services provided by Fubon are worth an estimated NT$58 million (US$1.92 million).

Fubon Financial Holding general manager Chen Po-yau (陳伯耀) said that four ATMs are to be installed in the athletes’ village to meet participants’ cash needs.

Delegates will be able to exchange five currencies — US dollar, euro, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen and Hong Kong dollar — Chen said.

A temporary foreign-exchange counter would be installed at the facility to meet athletes’ demand for local currency, he added.

Ko said that domestic private companies have agreed to donate goods and services worth more than NT$1.3 billion to the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee, surpassing the committee’s goal to secure NT$1 billion in non-monetary donations.

Referencing the Universiade’s slogan: “Put Taiwan on the world stage and welcome the world to Taiwan,” Ko said the world’s second highest-ranking sporting event would be a perfect opportunity to introduce Taiwanese businesses to the world.