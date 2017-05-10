Groups oppose legalizing same-sex marriage

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Representatives of religious organizations and affiliated women’s associations yesterday held a rally outside the Judicial Yuan in Taipei to oppose the legalization of same-sex marriage, saying that approval of such a motion would set the nation on the road to destruction with the end of procreation for Taiwanese.

Leaders of the groups said they are defending traditional values and moral codes, and the nation’s families are firmly based on the foundation of marriage as a “union between a man and a woman.”

Christian Torch Pioneer Devotion Association head Deborah Hsing said the rally was a reminder to their supporters and society that the Council of Grand Justices is to make a constitutional interpretation of same-sex marriage in a case challenging the legal definition of marriage under the Civil Code.

A ruling is expected on May 24.

Hsing said the Judicial Yuan must not override its power over that of the Legislative Yuan, and it must not try to force lawmakers to pass a special law to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Judicial power should always be passive and reactive. It should wait for the Legislative Yuan to introduce a bill and be approved to become law. After that, the Council of Grand Justices makes a legal interpretation. This is the proper and legal way to go about it,” Hsing said.

“The family is the foundation of the nation. Marriage is intended for a couple to procreate and raise children so the nation can ensure its existence through a new generation,” she said.

Alliance of Religious Groups for the Love of Families Taiwan secretary-general Chang Shou-yi (張守一) said the premise of same-sex marriage rests on legalizing the sexual activities of homosexual people.

“Such homosexual activities lead to diseases, unhygienic practices and damage to the sexual organs, therefore I am against it and will fight it all the way,” he said.

He said that if marriage equality is approved, “it will shake this nation to its foundations.”

“It will lead to the nation’s destruction due to the end of procreation by Taiwanese,” he said.