Mother’s Day spending up

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 90 percent of office workers in Taiwan plan to celebrate Mother’s Day and are expected to spend NT$5,544 (US$183.78) on average, a poll released on Sunday said.

Mother’s Day this year is this Sunday.

The poll by the online job bank yes123 said that 90.1 percent of respondents plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, higher than the 87.4 percent recorded in a similar poll last year and the highest in four years.

Mother’s Day is typically celebrated by having a meal with family, giving a gift, buying a cake or taking a day trip, respondents said.

People’s average spend is up 42.6 percent from last year and is the highest in four years, the poll showed.

Mother’s Day celebrations could generate NT$44.49 billion in sales.

Yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) attributed the increase to strong demand driven by an economic recovery, along with promotions by restaurants, bakeries, department stores and hypermarkets.

The poll also found that 71.2 percent of workers do not think they meet their mother’s expectations for job performance and on average will spend 5.7 years trying to meet their mother’s expectations.

On average, office workers give or spend NT$9,010 per month on their parents, up 8.5 percent from last year.

Office workers gave themselves 52.9 points on average in terms of the responsibilities they fulfilled as a child.