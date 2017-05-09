Teacher probed after student stabbed in car

By Ou Su-mei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taichung authorities on Saturday launched an investigation into a high-school teacher surnamed Yang (楊) after a student with whom he allegedly had an affair was hospitalized with a stab wound.

The 16-year-old student is undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Yang, 32, who got married last year, told investigators that he had an extramarital relationship with the student, police said.

Yang was quoted by police as saying that he became disturbed by the affair following the apparent suicide of an author surnamed Lin (林) last month, who was allegedly raped by a cram-school teacher nine years ago.

Yang told police that he met with the student in his car in an undisclosed location on Saturday with the intention of breaking up with her.

He said he had brought a fruit knife with him, thinking that he might need to threaten to kill himself to persuade the girl to end the affair.

However, the student took the knife from him and stabbed herself, Yang said.

Police have yet to question the student to clarify the nature of the alleged relationship and the circumstances of her stabbing, they said.

The high school where Yang worked on Sunday conducted an internal investigation and determined that he had an affair with the student, a school administrator said.

After the school principal demanded that Yang explain his actions, he said he had a romantic but non-sexual affair with the student and tendered his resignation, which was accepted, the administrator said.

Yang’s wife, who is also a teacher at the same school, was put on administrative leave and counseling will be made available to all students, the administrator said.