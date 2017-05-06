Foreign-language culture app on the way: minister

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of the Interior will develop foreign-language versions of its Taiwan Religious Culture Map mobile application to attract more tourists from Europe, the US and South Asia, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) said on Thursday.

The Department of Civil Affairs briefed Yeh on a project launched in 2013 to create an online ecosystem to help develop the nation’s creative cultural sectors, including religious tourism.

The ministry built a Chinese-language Web site, called the Taiwan Religious Culture Map, publishing online content such as “Taiwan’s Top 100 Religious Attractions,” “Taiwan’s Religious Cultural Assets” and “Temple Stays in Taiwan.”

The ministry launched the Web site in April 2015 and the mobile application last year, it said.

The application can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the Apple Store. It allows users to search for religious sites in Taiwan and provides information about them.

The Taiwanese TV series The Teenage Psychic (通靈少女) has sparked interest in religious rituals and items after it became a hit following its release on HBO Asia late last month, the ministry said.

The number of users accessing the ministry’s National Religious Information Network has surged since the series launched, it added.

The ministry will post more religious information online to meet the needs of people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, especially migrant workers, Yeh said.