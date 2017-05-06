Council identifies pollutant in eggs tainted with dioxin

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The pollutant in dioxin-tainted eggs discovered at Hungchang (鴻彰) in Changhua County last month has been identified as 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzofuran (TCDF), the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday, adding that it is investigating the pollutant’s source.

The Food and Drug Administration on April 21 ordered eggs from three farms in the county’s Fangyuan Township (芳苑) to be pulled from shelves as a precautionary measure after excessive levels of dioxins were found in an egg from the area.

An investigation cleared two of the farms and the Hungchang farm was identified as the source of the egg.

COA officials have inspected the eggs and meat from the farm and found that TCDF levels were disproportionately high in 17 samples, COA Department of Animal Industry Deputy Director Wang Chung-shu (王忠恕) said.

However, the chemical characteristics of TCDF was not found in the chicken feed and other products used by the farm, he said.

Wang said the pollution was “an isolated case,” despite uncertainty about how the chickens contacted the pollutant, adding that all tainted eggs and meat were destroyed, and “all eggs on the market are safe.”

Inspectors have ruled out the possibility of environmental pollution via water, air or soil as the source of contamination.

The Environmental Protection Administration’s Toxic and Chemical Substances Bureau section chief Hsu Jen-tse (許仁澤) said the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office is investigating the case.

“Hopefully, the source of the TCDF will become clear soon,” Hsu said.

Additional reporting by CNA