Drunk driver sentenced after officer’s amputation

Staff writer, with CNA

A 32-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for a drunk driving accident that led to a police officer losing part of his right leg, a ruling by the New Taipei City District Court on Sunday said.

Chen Yi-en (陳以恩), whose driver’s license was revoked in 2014 due to a drunk driving offense, drove while drunk again on July 16 last year, the court said.

After drinking at a friend’s house in Taipei, Chen was driving to her home in Taoyuan when she hit police officer Chen Chao-hung (陳昭宏), who was placing traffic cones on Provincial Highway 65, at 6am.

After a number of operations, doctors had to amputate the lower portion of the officer’s right leg and said injuries to his left knee and ankle could be permanent.

His extensive injuries left Chen Chao-hung unable to work, forcing him to relinquish his role as family provider to his wife.

Chen Yi-en had asked the court to commute the sentence to a fine, and said that however big the fine might be, she would strive to pay it “with a lifetime of work.”

The judges rejected her request.

The officer has demanded NT$10 million (US$330,338) in compensation from Chen Yi-en, but her defense said she cannot pay that much because she is unemployed, divorced and has two children.

The compensation suit is to be handled separately by a civil court, as the two sides have failed to reach a settlement three times in criminal court.