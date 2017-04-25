Most employers reluctant to hire people with HIV

Staff writer, with CNA

A majority of employers in Taiwan do not welcome job applicants with HIV and many continue to have misconceptions about its transmission, according to a survey released yesterday by a non-profit organization serving people with HIV/AIDS.

The survey was conducted by the Taiwan Lourdes Association in cooperation with 518 Job Bank and involved 176 business owners and human resources managers at small and medium-sized enterprises.

While 55 percent of respondents admitted that they would turn down HIV-positive job candidates out of fear that they might infect other employees or cause panic among staff, some said they would consult with staff before considering whether to accept such candidates, the survey showed.

Only 44 percent said they would consider a candidate with HIV based on the applicant’s work experience, the survey revealed.

If any employee was found to have HIV, 23 percent of respondents said they would feel anxious, worry about being infected or want such individuals to leave or be transferred to another position, according to the survey.

It also found that many people still have inaccurate ideas about HIV, with 51 percent believing the virus could be transmitted by sharing toilet seats and 43 percent believing that it could be passed to others through sneezing and coughing.

In addition, 38 percent believe they could be infected by having a meal with an HIV-positive person and 26 percent think that physical contact risks infection, the survey showed.

Lin Hsi-hsun (林錫勳), a physician at Kaohsiung’s E-Da Hospital who serves as president of the Taiwan AIDS Society, said that HIV is transmittable through unprotected sexual activity, blood transfusion, sharing needles, diluents or containers.

It could also be transmitted from a mother to her child during pregnancy, labor, delivery or breastfeeding, he added.

However, it cannot be transmitted via physical contact, water, food or air, he said.

Just like other chronic diseases, HIV can now be controlled as long as it is detected early and treated with continued medication, he said.

It would not affect the person’s work ability and performance, he added.

According to Article 3 of the HIV Infection Control and Patient Rights Protection Act (人類免疫缺乏病毒傳染防治及感染者權益保障條例): “There shall be no discrimination, no denial of education, medical care, employment, nursing home, housing or any unfair treatment” against individuals infected with HIV/AIDS.

Those found to be in violation are subject to a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million (US$9,910 and US$49,551).