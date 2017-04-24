Police arrest suspects in online dating fraud ring

Staff writer, with CNA

Taichung police on Tuesday raided an organization that allegedly specialized in swindling money from female customers of a Chinese dating Web site.

Seven suspects, including a man surnamed Lin (林), believed to be the head of the telecommunications fraud ring, were arrested on Tuesday during the raid of an apartment in a high-end residential building in the city’s Beitun District (北屯), police said yesterday.

Police also seized computers, mobile phones, fraud manuals and about NT$230,000 (US$7,575) in cash during the raid.

Police say the apartment was the fraud ring’s operational headquarters, where members allegedly picked female targets from the jiayuan.com Web site and lured them with photos of men they described as interested in marriage.

They would allegedly communicate with the target via the QQ instant messaging system, and after about a month when they were more familiar with the target, they would carry out various schemes to try to swindle her out of money, the police said.

The criminal group has cheated women out of more than NT$1 million, according to police, who said they were expanding their investigation into the case.

The alleged scheme was one of several new fraud strategies that have emerged lately, after Chinese authorities took action to block suspicious phone calls from abroad and reinforced measures to crack down on unscrupulous businesses selling consumers’ personal information, the police said.