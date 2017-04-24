Investor visa holder to be deported for working as ‘intern’

Staff writer, with CNA

A Vietnamese woman who received a resident visa for investing in Taiwan is to be deported after she was found to be working as an “intern” at a dumpling store.

Immigration and labor officials said the woman, Nguyen Thi Luyen, was found in uniform making dumplings during a raid on a Ba Fang Yun Ji dumpling shop in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和) on Sept. 7 last year.

Nguyen is to be fined NT$30,000 for violating the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) because her employer had not applied for a work permit on her behalf, labor officials said on Saturday.

The owner of the store said Nguyen had been working as an intern for about five or six days, learning how to make noodles and dumplings as well as order supplies from the franchise’s headquarters.

Nguyen, 43, obtained a resident visa after investing US$200,000 to set up a company in September 2015 and came to Taiwan two months later.

After asking a Taiwanese friend to assess what business to invest in, she in the middle of last year decided to set up a Ba Fang Yun Ji store opposite Shin-Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital.

Before opening the store, she decided to familiarize herself with the process and asked a Vietnamese married to a Taiwanese to help her learn in the latter’s franchise store.

Nguyen said she considered herself to be an investor rather than a foreign worker under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor and should therefore not be subject to the provisions of the Employment Service Act.

She said she should be treated as a white-collar investor and enjoy legal protection consistent with that status.

She is to appeal her case to the Ministry of Labor, she added.