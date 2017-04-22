Number of students deferring graduation to climb to 48,000

Staff writer, with CNA

An increasing number of university students in Taiwan are postponing their graduation, mainly to develop specialized skills across different fields, government statistics showed.

About 48,000 students plan to postpone their graduation this academic year, which ends on July 31, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Education said.

The figure is also 6.6 percent greater than in the 2011-2012 school year, with female students contributing most of the growth, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

After an analysis of the data, the DGBAS said that some of the students are delaying their graduation to pursue a double major or a minor in an unrelated field to develop interdisciplinary skills, which are seen by many as critical to success in today’s constantly changing economic environment.

Others plan to extend their time in school because they have not met graduation requirements or for technical reasons, it added.

Those planning to postpone their graduation this year account for 16.1 percent of all students eligible to graduate, the DGBAS said, adding that the majority — about 29,000, or 60.3 percent — are male.

However, the number of female students who plan to put off their graduation this year has risen 5 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.9 percent decrease among male students, ministry data showed.