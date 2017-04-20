Migrants eligible for paid home leave after one year

Staff writer, with CNA

Migrant workers are now eligible for paid leave to visit their home countries after one year of service, the Ministry of Labor said on Tuesday.

The new regulations, which took effect on Tuesday, stipulate that employers cannot refuse to grant paid vacation and certain other types of leave once specific conditions are met, or they risk a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 and revocation of their permits to hire migrant workers, the ministry said.

According to the new regulations, migrant workers have the right to paid marriage leave, bereavement leave and personal leave in accordance with the Labor Standard Law (勞動基準法), the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) and regulations governing labor contracts, the ministry said.

In the event that the employers have an urgent work situation, such as a large number of orders to fill, or cannot find a temporary replacement, they can negotiate with employees on a mutually acceptable leave period, it said.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the worker has the right to obtain leave for the required period, in accordance with the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), the ministry said.

The implementation of the new regulations took effect after an amendment to the Employment Service Act last year, which removed a requirement for migrant workers on the maximum three-year contract to leave Taiwan for at least one day if they wanted to return to be rehired.